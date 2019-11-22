STRIGOI Featuring PARADISE LOST Guitarist GREG MACKINTOSH Release "Carved Into The Skin" Music Video; Debut Album Out Now

November 22, 2019, an hour ago

news heavy metal black death strigoi

Strigoi, featuring Paradise Lost's Greg Mackintosh and former Extreme Noise Terror and Vallenfyre bass player Chris Casket, have unleashed their debut album, Abandon All Faith, via Nuclear Blast. A music video for the track, "Carved Into The Skin", can be found below.

The new album is available on jewelcase CD, black vinyl in gatefold and digitally. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"The Rising Horde"
"Parasite"
"Phantoms"
"Iniquitous Rage"
"Nocturnal Vermin"
"Plague Nation"
"Seven Crowns"
"Enemies Of God"
"Throne Of Disgrace"
"Scorn Of The Father"
"Carved Into The Skin"
"Abandon All Faith"

"Carved Into The Skin" video:

"Nocturnal Vermin" lyric video:

"Phantoms" video:



