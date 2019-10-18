STRIGOI Featuring PARADISE LOST Guitarist GREG MACKINTOSH Release "Nocturnal Vermin" Lyric Video

On the cold morning of November 22, Strigoi shall rise from its crypt to unleash its debut album upon the world. With an approach that was as nihilistic and crusty as it was cinematically grand, Paradise Lost's Greg Mackintosh teamed up with former Extreme Noise Terror and Vallenfyre bass player Chris Casket to record a truly bone-crushing beast of old-school death metal, titled Abandon All Faith.

The 12-song-debut was recorded and mixed at Greg's Black Planet Studio between January and March 2019. Today, the English duo release a lyric video for the new single, "Nocturnal Vermin". Check it out below.

"'Nocturnal Vermin' is a short and vicious little song that blends elements of grindcore and OSDM with industrial touches to create an overall nasty yet ominous feel," Greg explains. "Lyrically it is about having the life drained out of you by other people purely out of malice and self interest, to the point where the mere thought of their skin and scent makes you want to be physically sick."

The band is also pleased to present the two new live members of the band. Joining them on the road will be drummer Guido Zima Montanarini (The Secret, ex-Implore), and rhythm guitarist Sam Kelly-Wallace (ex-Vallenfyre).

Guido says, "I had the pleasure to meet Greg and Chris on a European tour supporting Vallenfyre with my previous band Implore, and we got along instantly. I'm flattered they asked me to join their new killer project and I'm excited our paths crossed again in this unexpected way. The new material sounds very dark and intense, and I can't wait to hit the stage with my mates. It's gonna be ace!"

Sam states, "It is an absolute honor to be asked to play in Strigoi. I spent 5 years in Vallenfyre, it was an amazing experience and getting to be a part of Greg and Chris's grim new venture is something I am very grateful for. I'm really looking forward to taking Strigoi to the stage and performing alongside friends that I have a great musical history with and huge respect for."

The debut album will be available as jewelcase CD, black vinyl in gatefold and digitally, and consists of 12 new tracks with a running time of 44 minutes. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"The Rising Horde"

"Parasite"

"Phantoms"

"Iniquitous Rage"

"Nocturnal Vermin"

"Plague Nation"

"Seven Crowns"

"Enemies Of God"

"Throne Of Disgrace"

"Scorn Of The Father"

"Carved Into The Skin"

"Abandon All Faith"

"Phantoms" video: