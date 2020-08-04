STRIGOI Featuring PARADISE LOST Guitarist GREG MACKINTOSH Unleash Fan Made 8-Bit Version Of "Carved Into The Skin"

With an approach that was as nihilistic and crusty as it was cinematically grand, Paradise Lost's Greg Mackintosh teamed up with former Extreme Noise Terror and Vallenfyre bassist Chris Casket to record a truly bone-crushing beast of old-school death metal last year. Abandon All Faith was released in November 2019 via Nuclear Blast and extreme metal fans will be pleased to hear that the band is currently writing their second album.

By way of a celebration, Strigoi has unleashed a fan-made 8-bit video of their single "Carved Into The Skin". The 8-bit version of the song and video was created by Vladimir Chaplinsky and can be seen below.

"We thought we’d share this fan-made 8-bit version of 'Carved Into The Skin'. Who would’ve thought that nasty, death doom would translate so well, all we need now is the Abandon All Faith game to go with it. Props to Vladimir Chaplinsky for making this." - Greg and Chris

Tracklisting:

"The Rising Horde"

"Parasite"

"Phantoms"

"Iniquitous Rage"

"Nocturnal Vermin"

"Plague Nation"

"Seven Crowns"

"Enemies Of God"

"Throne Of Disgrace"

"Scorn Of The Father"

"Carved Into The Skin"

"Abandon All Faith"

