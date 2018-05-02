STRIKER Among Nominees Named For Metal/Hard Music Artist Of The Year At Western Canada Music Awards

The Western Canadian Music Alliance has announced the talented artists and members of the music industry that have been nominated in the 2018 categories. The winners will be honoured this fall at BreakOut West in Kelowna, BC, which takes place from October 10-14. Please see below for the full list of nominees and watch for the Hall of Fame announcement coming soon!

2018 is shaping up to be an exciting year for the WCMAs, with nominee representation from all six Member Associations, as well as Nunavut. Nunavut has landed a whopping seven nominations; a strong showing for the first year of submissions being open to the territory’s artists. British Columbia, this year’s BreakOut West home province, observed the impact of the BC Music Fund programs (administered by Creative BC, a WCMA partner), with 59 artist and industry member nominations, a significant increase from prior years.

Voting is now open to members of all western Provincial or Territorial Music Industry Associations. All members will be sent an email regarding login information to vote (beginning today, Wednesday, May 2). Voting will conclude at midnight, Central Time, on Wednesday, May 16. Winners of the artistic categories will be announced on October 11 at the WCMAwards Reception in Kelowna, and Industry and Specialty Award categories will be presented on October 13 at the Industry Awards Brunch at the Delta Hotel in Kelowna.

Metal/Hard Music Artist of the Year:

CRNKSHFT – BC

Silence The Machine – AB

Striker – AB

The Order Of Chaos – AB

Violent Betty – SK