STRIKER Announce European Maple Meltdown Tour With SKULL FIST

Champions in blending classic heavy metal, hard rock, and 80’s hair metal, Canadian shredders Striker announce they will be unleashing their sixth studio album Play To Win on October 26th via their independent label Record Breaking Records. The album features 10 fist pounding shredtacular anthems produced by the band plus mixed and mastered by Hendrik Udd (Firewind, Powerwolf, Hammerfall, Delain).

The album follows their 2017 self-titled full length that the band supported with tours across Europe and North America with Sonata Arctica, Dark Tranquility, and Warbringer along with festival appearances at 70000 Tons of Metal, Bang Your Head Festival (Germany) and more to add to their almost 1000 shows performed in their decade plus career. That fifth studio album also garnered them a nomination from Canada's Juno awards, the country's highest music prize, along with wins at the Edmonton Music Awards and Western Canadian Awards.

In support of the release, Striker announce they will be touring Europe this coming November for the co-headline Maple Meltdown Tour with Skull Fist to follow their North American tour with Unleash The Archers and Helion Prime that is currently in progress.

European dates:

November

2 - Metal Hammer Paradise, Germany *Skull Fist Only

3 - Roeselare - Germany - Veerlichte Geest

4 - Camden, UK - TheLounge

5 - Tillburg, Netherlands - Little Devil

6 - Lyon, France - Rock n'Eat

7 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen

8 - Lichtenfels, Germany - Paunchy Cats

9 - Essen, Germany - Turock

10 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

11 - Zurich, Switzerland - Werk 21

12 - Vienna, Austria - Escape

13 - Munich, Germany- Backstage

14 - Tchy, Poland - Underground Pub

15 - Lodz, Poland - Magnetofon Klub

16 - Cham, Germany - L.A.

17 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville

18 - Frankfurt, Germany - Elfer

Guitarist Tim Brown comments on Play To Win: "Play To Win: if you want to win you have to play the game. Find the rules and break them. This is our sixth album and third independent release. If we followed the rules and listened to the industry people we'd have gone absolutely nowhere. Play To Win is about listening to yourself, following your own path, and playing that fifth ace hidden in your sleeve. This album is designed to light a fire under your ass and get you moving, and we made sure to get the most modern, ear melting sounds possible. It's all about where metal is going, not where it has been, and this is our soundtrack to success."

Tracklisting:

"Heart Of Lies"

"Position Of Power"

"Head Of Power"

"On The Run"

"The Front"

"Play To Win"

"Standing Alone"

"Summoner"

"Heavy Is The Heart"

"Hands Of Time"

"Heart Of Lies" lyric video:

Unleash The Archers are currently touring North America with Striker providing direct support and Helion Prime opening the shows. The tour runs through October 14th in Vancouver, BC. A complete list of confirmed dates can be found below.

Dates:

September

13 - Costa Mesa, CA - The Tiki Bar

14 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

16 - Dallas, TX - Trees

18 - Austin, TX - Dirty Dog Bar

19 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

24 - Greeneville, SC - Radio Room

26 - Baltimore, MD - Sparta Inn

27 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland

28 - Rochester, NY - Montage Hall

29 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks*

30 - Quebec City, QC - La Source*

October

1 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

5 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

7 - Denver, CO - Larimer

9 - Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar

10 - Winnipeg, MB - Windsor Hotel*

12 - Calgary, AB - Dickens*

13 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite*

14 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw*

* no Helion Prime