STRIKER Announce Summer Of Shred North American Tour Dates With DEATH ANGEL, STEEL PANTHER, HOLY GRAIL BEWITCHER
April 25, 2019, an hour ago
2019 is officially Striker's 'Summer Of Shred' as they will be hitting the road this summer for multiple North American tour dates with Death Angel, Steel Panther, Holy Grail, and Bewitcher.
Their shredding adventures will begin in Oklahoma City, OK on May 14 for US dates with Death Angel followed by a headlining show for Calgary's East Town Get Down Festival that includes Anvil. Striker will then support Steel Panther for their Canadian dates from June 14 to June 25 and then kick off a short headlining tour from July 2 to July 7 before joining Holy Grail and Bewitcher for the Deadly Ripping North American Tour, which will invade 21 cities in the US and Canada from from July 12 to August 4. Striker is touring in support of their sixth studio album Play To Win, released this past October via their independent label Record Breaking Records.
Tour dates:
May (with Death Angel)
14 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th St
15 - Lubbock, TX - Jakes
16 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad
17 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red
18 - Los Angeles, CA - Whiskey
19 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge
May
25 - Calgary, AB - Border Crossing (with Anvil, and many others)
June (with Steel Panther)
14 - Barrie, ON - Mavericks Music Hall
15 - London, ON - London Music Hall
17 - Thunder Bay, ON - NV Nightclub
18 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
20 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre
21 - Medicine Hat, AB - The Cypress Centre
23 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
25 - Grand Prairie, AB - Bowes Event Centre
July
2 - Kelowna, BC - Muninn's Post (with Lost Nebula)
3 - Vancouver, BC - Astoria (with Lost Nebula)
5 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon (with Neck Of The Woods)
6 - Portland, OR - High Water Mark (with Neck Of The Woods)
7 - Eugene, OR - Old Nicks (with Neck Of The Woods)
July (with Holy Grail, Bewitcher)
12 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red
13 - El Paso, TX - The San Carlos Building
14 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
15 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
16 - Houston, TX - White Oak
18 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar
19 - Atlanta, GA - Drunken Unicorn
20 - Asheville, NC - Mothlight
21 - Richmond, VA - The Camel
23 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie
24 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus
25 - Boston, MA - Once
26 - Montreal, QC - Turbo Haus
27 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
28 - Detroit, MI - Small's
29 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
31 - Denver, CO - Streets Of London
August (with Holy Grail, Bewitcher)
1 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro
2 - Las Vegas, NV - Counts Vamp'd
3 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
4 - Los Angeles, CA - Resident
(Photo - Dana Zuk)