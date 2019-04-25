STRIKER Announce Summer Of Shred North American Tour Dates With DEATH ANGEL, STEEL PANTHER, HOLY GRAIL BEWITCHER

2019 is officially Striker's 'Summer Of Shred' as they will be hitting the road this summer for multiple North American tour dates with Death Angel, Steel Panther, Holy Grail, and Bewitcher.

Their shredding adventures will begin in Oklahoma City, OK on May 14 for US dates with Death Angel followed by a headlining show for Calgary's East Town Get Down Festival that includes Anvil. Striker will then support Steel Panther for their Canadian dates from June 14 to June 25 and then kick off a short headlining tour from July 2 to July 7 before joining Holy Grail and Bewitcher for the Deadly Ripping North American Tour, which will invade 21 cities in the US and Canada from from July 12 to August 4. Striker is touring in support of their sixth studio album Play To Win, released this past October via their independent label Record Breaking Records.

Tour dates:

May (with Death Angel)

14 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th St

15 - Lubbock, TX - Jakes

16 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

17 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

18 - Los Angeles, CA - Whiskey

19 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

May

25 - Calgary, AB - Border Crossing (with Anvil, and many others)

June (with Steel Panther)

14 - Barrie, ON - Mavericks Music Hall

15 - London, ON - London Music Hall

17 - Thunder Bay, ON - NV Nightclub

18 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

20 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre

21 - Medicine Hat, AB - The Cypress Centre

23 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

25 - Grand Prairie, AB - Bowes Event Centre

July

2 - Kelowna, BC - Muninn's Post (with Lost Nebula)

3 - Vancouver, BC - Astoria (with Lost Nebula)

5 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon (with Neck Of The Woods)

6 - Portland, OR - High Water Mark (with Neck Of The Woods)

7 - Eugene, OR - Old Nicks (with Neck Of The Woods)

July (with Holy Grail, Bewitcher)

12 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

13 - El Paso, TX - The San Carlos Building

14 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

15 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

16 - Houston, TX - White Oak

18 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar

19 - Atlanta, GA - Drunken Unicorn

20 - Asheville, NC - Mothlight

21 - Richmond, VA - The Camel

23 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie

24 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

25 - Boston, MA - Once

26 - Montreal, QC - Turbo Haus

27 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

28 - Detroit, MI - Small's

29 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

31 - Denver, CO - Streets Of London

August (with Holy Grail, Bewitcher)

1 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro

2 - Las Vegas, NV - Counts Vamp'd

3 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

4 - Los Angeles, CA - Resident

(Photo - Dana Zuk)