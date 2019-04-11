STRIKER Announces North American Tour Dates With HOLY GRAIL, BEWITCHER
Striker will be hitting the road this summer for the Deadly Ripping North American Tour with Holy Grail and Bewitcher. The 21-date tour will kick off in Phoenix, AZ on July 12 and wrap up in Los Angeles on August 4 (dates listed below). Striker is touring in support of their sixth studio album, Play To Win, released this past October via their independent label Record Breaking Records.
The band comments: "Hitting the road with our brothers of shred Holy Grail this summer to bring our new album Play To Win to fans across North America! This is the summer of the Road Dogs, and we will be doing many more shows across North America and the rest of the world before it's all said and done. There's never been a better time to headbang in the front row!"
Tour dates:
July
12 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red
13 - El Paso, TX - The San Carlos Building
14 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
15 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
16 - Houston, TX - White Oak
18 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar
19 - Atlanta, GA - Drunken Unicorn
20 - Asheville, NC - Mothlight
21 - Richmond, VA - The Camel
23 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie
24 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus
25 - Boston, MA - Once
26 - Montreal, QC - Turbo Haus
27 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
28 - Detroit, MI - Small's
29 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
31 - Denver, CO - Streets Of London
August
1 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro
2 - Las Vegas, NV - Counts Vamp'd
3 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
4 - Los Angeles, CA - Resident
(Photo - Dana Zuk)