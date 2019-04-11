STRIKER Announces North American Tour Dates With HOLY GRAIL, BEWITCHER

Striker will be hitting the road this summer for the Deadly Ripping North American Tour with Holy Grail and Bewitcher. The 21-date tour will kick off in Phoenix, AZ on July 12 and wrap up in Los Angeles on August 4 (dates listed below). Striker is touring in support of their sixth studio album, Play To Win, released this past October via their independent label Record Breaking Records.

The band comments: "Hitting the road with our brothers of shred Holy Grail this summer to bring our new album Play To Win to fans across North America! This is the summer of the Road Dogs, and we will be doing many more shows across North America and the rest of the world before it's all said and done. There's never been a better time to headbang in the front row!"

Tour dates:

July

12 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

13 - El Paso, TX - The San Carlos Building

14 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

15 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

16 - Houston, TX - White Oak

18 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar

19 - Atlanta, GA - Drunken Unicorn

20 - Asheville, NC - Mothlight

21 - Richmond, VA - The Camel

23 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie

24 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

25 - Boston, MA - Once

26 - Montreal, QC - Turbo Haus

27 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

28 - Detroit, MI - Small's

29 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

31 - Denver, CO - Streets Of London

August

1 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro

2 - Las Vegas, NV - Counts Vamp'd

3 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

4 - Los Angeles, CA - Resident

(Photo - Dana Zuk)