STRIKER Featured In New Dream Tour Episode; Video

In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Dream Tour, Canadian metallers Striker discuss their ultimate tour lineup. Watch below:

Back in October, Striker were named "Metal / Hard Music Artist Of The Year" at the Western Canadian Music Awards Reception, held at the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre in Whitehorse, Yukon Territory, during BreakOut West.

Striker is an Edmonton-based heavy metal band that has grown immensely through their years in the industry. A classic mix of heavy metal, hard rock, and '80s hair metal, their music features powerful, clean vocals, catchy choruses, vocal harmonies, and impressive guitar leads.

Audiences are often floored by the energy of their live show, and their recorded material has been met with fantastic response by both fans and industry across the world. Striker has toured across dozens of countries as headliners as well as support for major metal acts.