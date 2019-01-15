STRIKER Guest On Bus Invaders; Episode Streaming – “The Wet Wipes Keep You Fresh On Tour”

On a new episode of Digital Tour Bus’ Bus Invaders, Striker’s Tim Brown gives viewers a look inside their SUV, which they rented from Costco, while on tour with Helion Prime and Unleash The Archers.

Canadian bashers Striker recently posted the following update on Facebook:

"We have decided to part ways with our bass player William Wallace. A good friend, we wish him the best in his future endeavours."

No further details are availabel at this time.

Wallace played on the band's four studio albums to date: City Of Gold (2014), Stand In The Fire (2016), Striker (2017) and Play To Win (2018).

