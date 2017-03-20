STRIKER - High Quality Footage From Toulouse Show Posted
March 20, 2017, 29 minutes ago
Canadian metallers Striker, currently on the road in Europe supporting Sonata Arctica, performed at the Metronum in Toulouse, France on March 11th. Quality footage of the band in action can be viewed below.
Setlist:
"Crossroads"
"Former Glory"
"Locked In"
"Lethal Force"
"Phoenix Lights"
"Out for Blood"
"Born to Lose"
"Too Late"
"Fight for Your Life"
Striker will be returning to their shredding grounds of Alberta in April for their first Canadian shows since unleashing their fifth studio album last month. The band has been on tour across the US plus Europe with Sonata Arctica in support of the album for the last three months.
Their shows, April 13th in Calgary at Dicken's Pub, hometown return on April 14th in Edmonton at Starlite Room, and April 15th in Red Deer at The Vat will be CD release events for their Albertan fans that have been loyal over the years supporting Striker’s career in the province and beyond.
Show Details:
Thursday, April 13th
Dicken's Pub, 1000 9 Ave SW, Calgary, Alberta T2P 2Y6
Doors - 8 PM
Bands: Striker, Ravenous, Riot City & In/Vertigo
Tickets: $10.00 advance tickets available online at www.ConcertWorks.ca & at Sloth Records
$20.00 advance ticket with download of the new self titled album
Direct Ticket Link
18+ No Minors
Friday, April 14th
Startlite Room, 10030 102 St NW, Edmonton, Alberta T5J 0V6
Doors - 8 PM
Bands: Striker, Ravenous & Tylor Dory Trio
Tickets: $15.00 GA advance tickets available online at www.ConcertWorks.ca & at Blackbyrd Myoozik
$20.00 advance ticket with download of the new self titled album
Direct Ticket Link
Saturday, April 15th
The Vat Pub, 101-5301 43st, Red Deer, Alberta T4N 1C8
Doors - 8 PM
Bands: Striker, Ravenous, Wraith Risen, and Bodies Burn Black
Tickets: $10 Adv. - Tickets from myshowpass.com, The Soundhouse, The Vat Pub, and local bands
Direct Ticket Link
(Photo - Dan Zuk)