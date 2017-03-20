STRIKER - High Quality Footage From Toulouse Show Posted

Canadian metallers Striker, currently on the road in Europe supporting Sonata Arctica, performed at the Metronum in Toulouse, France on March 11th. Quality footage of the band in action can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Crossroads"

"Former Glory"

"Locked In"

"Lethal Force"

"Phoenix Lights"

"Out for Blood"

"Born to Lose"

"Too Late"

"Fight for Your Life"

Striker will be returning to their shredding grounds of Alberta in April for their first Canadian shows since unleashing their fifth studio album last month. The band has been on tour across the US plus Europe with Sonata Arctica in support of the album for the last three months.

Their shows, April 13th in Calgary at Dicken's Pub, hometown return on April 14th in Edmonton at Starlite Room, and April 15th in Red Deer at The Vat will be CD release events for their Albertan fans that have been loyal over the years supporting Striker’s career in the province and beyond.

Show Details:

Thursday, April 13th

Dicken's Pub, 1000 9 Ave SW, Calgary, Alberta T2P 2Y6

Doors - 8 PM

Bands: Striker, Ravenous, Riot City & In/Vertigo

Tickets: $10.00 advance tickets available online at www.ConcertWorks.ca & at Sloth Records

$20.00 advance ticket with download of the new self titled album

Direct Ticket Link

18+ No Minors

Friday, April 14th

Startlite Room, 10030 102 St NW, Edmonton, Alberta T5J 0V6

Doors - 8 PM

Bands: Striker, Ravenous & Tylor Dory Trio

Tickets: $15.00 GA advance tickets available online at www.ConcertWorks.ca & at Blackbyrd Myoozik

$20.00 advance ticket with download of the new self titled album

Direct Ticket Link

Saturday, April 15th

The Vat Pub, 101-5301 43st, Red Deer, Alberta T4N 1C8

Doors - 8 PM

Bands: Striker, Ravenous, Wraith Risen, and Bodies Burn Black

Tickets: $10 Adv. - Tickets from myshowpass.com, The Soundhouse, The Vat Pub, and local bands

Direct Ticket Link

(Photo - Dan Zuk)