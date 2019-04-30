STRIKER, HUNTING GIANTS, SHOOTING GUNS Among Nominees For Metal / Hard Music Artist Of The Year For 2019 Western Canadian Music Awards

The Western Canadian Music Alliance has announced the incredible artists and members of the music industry that have been nominated for the 2019 Western Canadian Music Awards. The winners will be announced this fall at BreakOut West in Whitehorse, YT, taking place from October 2nd-6th. The list of nominees can be found below, with the Heritage Award, Kevin Walters Industry Builder Award, and Hall Of Fame inductee to be announced this summer.

“We are excited to share our nominee names for the 2019 edition of the Western Canadian Awards!” exclaims BreakOut West Interim Executive Director, Nathalie Kleinschmit. “We saw nominees from all four western provinces and three northern territories this year, with a strong showing from the north, reflecting the dynamism that is taking place there. Our region is well-represented by the diversity and talent of our artists and the music they bring to the rest of Canada and beyond our borders.”

Voting is now open to members of all western Provincial or Territorial Music Industry Associations. All members will be sent an email regarding login information to vote (beginning today, Tuesday, April 30th). Voting will conclude at midnight, Pacific Time, on Friday, May 17th. Winners of the artistic categories will be announced on Thursday, October 3rd at the WCMAwards Reception in Whitehorse, while the Industry and Specialty Award categories will be presented at the Industry Awards Brunch on Saturday, October 5th.

Metal / Hard Music Artist of the Year:

Hunting Giants – BC

Neck Of The Woods – BC

Shooting Guns – SK

Striker – AB

tunic – MB