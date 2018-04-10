STRIKER Launch Official Music Video For "Pass Me By"; Band Confirmed For Bang Your Head!!! Open Air

Striker are confirmed to play the Bang Your Head!!! Open Air this summer. The restless Canadians are going to play a super-ultimate metal show on the main stage of the festival on the 13th of July.

To complete their power run accompanying the successful album Striker, the band produced a brand new music video for the song “Pass Me By". Check it out below:

The release of the video is also some sort of farewell to their recent album, because the production of their new record is finished. In this light, the months ahead will be packed with anticipation for getting to see more signs of life or even hear some listening samples from the upcoming album.

Stay tuned for updates.