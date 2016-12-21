STRIKER, NECRONOMICON, ENDEMISE, FRACTAL CYPHER, VAN HALST, And More Featured On Asher Media Free Compilation

'Tis the season to headbang..... Asher Media Relations has released the next volume of its annual holiday sampler Happy Metal Annihilation Vol.6. The compilation features over 40 tracks and nearly four hours of mosh pit ready tunes from bands Asher Media Relations has worked with during 2016. Tracks range from metal, rock and all sub-genres in-between. Get ready to annihilate your holiday fun.

Bands featured on compilation:

A Devil’s Din, Adolyne, Anion, Black Absinthe, Buffalo Theory MTL, Celestial Ruin, The Chronicles Of Israfel, Dark Messiah, Dead Ranch, Demise Of The Crown, Double Experience, Endemise, Fractal Cypher, Godstopper, The Great Sabatini, Hard Charger, Heart Avail, Helleborus, Hopeless Youth, Howling Giant, Illyrian, Jupiter Hollow, Keychain, Kratornas, Krepitus, Like Animals, Lucid AfterLife, Malacoda, Medevil, The Mountain Man, Necronomicon, Ominous Eclipse, Omnisight, The Press Gang, Projekt F, Protokult, Protosequence, Rapheuemts Well, Red Cain, Sanktuary, Sludgehammer, Striker, Tactus, Tales Of The Tomb, Terrifier, Uforia, Van Halst, Vinyl Hero, and Vow Of Thorns

Download the compilation for free on Bandcamp.

For nearly a decade, Montreal, QC based PR firm Asher Media Relations and staff have followed one rule and one rule only, that is getting artists the media attention that they deserve. Developing PR campaigns for image awareness and media support, AMR showcases & represents talented artists to all media outlets ranging from Print, Radio, Online & Television across Canada to around the world.