STRIKER – New Self-Titled Album Streaming Ahead Of Release Date

Striker returns in 2017 with their fifth self-titled studio album, due out on February 24th, along with a tour across Europe till mid April (dates listed here). The album is streaming in full below.

The band comments on the upcoming release: "This is our no bullshit album. We cut out everything that wasn't absolutely necessary and kept everything short and to the point. We pray at the altar of heavy metal everyday, and there are some musical ideas that persist through time and some that don't. We focused in on what keeps listeners coming back and got rid of everything else. You can't climb Mount Everest dragging any useless shit with you; if you want to make it to the top, only bring with you what is absolutely necessary: Lethal Amounts of Shred."

Tracklisting:

“Former Glory”

“Pass Me By”

“Born To Lose”

“Cheating Death”

“Shadows In The Light”

“Rock The Night”

“Over The Top”

“Freedom's Call”

“Curse of The Dead”

Album stream:

“Born To Lose”: