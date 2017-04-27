STRIKER Release Director's Cut Of Official "Second Attack" Video

Canadian bashers Striker have checked in with the following message:

"Watch the director's cut of Striker's 'Second Attack' music video, re-released in all its intended glory. This the video we made for the 2015 edition of Storyhive, so help us make another this year! If you liked this video, vote for us here so we can make yet another insane video. Remember, you can vote every day!"

"Second Attack" was produced by Lindsay Robison and Kris Wedgwood, directed by Lindsay Robinson.

Striker have been nominated for a 2017 Western Canadian Music Award for “Metal / Hard Rock Artist Of The Year”. This is the band's fifth award nomination for this year to add to their previously announced nominations from the Edmonton Music Awards for ‘Album Of The Year”, “Metal Recording Of The Year”, “Group Of The Year” and “People’s Choice” (nominees list here).

Guitarist Tim Brown comments: "Nominated two years in a row! Here's hoping we can make it winning two years in a row! Thanks to everyone for the support and helping us get nominated."

Striker was nominated alongside the following Western Canadian bands:

“Metal/Hard Music Artist Of The Year”

All Else Fails (Alberta)

Black Thunder (Saskatchewan)

Soul Mates (Saskatchewan)

Striker (Alberta)

Untimely Demise (Saskatchewan)

Striker will be hitting the road in September and October for tour dates across North America supporting Swedish melodic death metal innovators Dark Tranquillity along with American thrashers Warbringer.

Tour dates:

September

6 - Margate, FL - O'Malley's

7 - Winter Park, FL - The Haven

8 - Tampa FL - The Orpheum

9 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall

10 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

11 - Durham, NC - Motorco

12 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

13 - Halethorpe, MD - Fish Head Cantina

14 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

15 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

16 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

17 - Montreal, QC - FouFounes

18 - Toronto, ON - MOD Club

19 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge

20 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

21 - Sioux Falls, SD - Icon Lounge

22 - Minneapolis MN - The Cabooze

23 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

24 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

25 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

26 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

28 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

29 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

30 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

October

1 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's

2 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey a Go Go

3 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

4 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red

5 - El Paso, TX - Tricky Falls

6 - San Antonio, TX - Fitzgerald's

7 - Dallas, TX - Trees

(Photo - Dana Zuk)