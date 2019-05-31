STRIKER Release "On The Run" Music Video

As Striker continue their Summer Of Shred tour across North America that recently wrapped up its first leg with Death Anger earlier this month, the Canadian masters continue their road adventures with upcoming dates in Canada and the US (all dates listed below). And before they continue being 'On The Run' hitting cities across the continent, the band is excited to reveal their new music video in support of their latest sixth studio album Play To Win, released this past October via their independent label Record Breaking Records.

The band explains the video: "As an independent band we are constantly pushing ourselves to be better an go farther, 'On The Run' is about just that, always moving forward with everything in your life. With this video, we took on some new challenges with our director Lindsay Robinson in programming our own light show and making all of the visual effects ourselves with very minimal computer graphics. We love how it turned out and we are excited to share it. Shred!"

Upcoming tour dates are listed below.

June (with Anvil)

9 - Sault Ste. Marie, ON - Soo Blaster w/ Anvil

June

10 - Sudbury, ON - The Asylum

11 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks

June (with Steel Panther)

14 - Barrie, ON - Mavericks Music Hall

15 - London, ON - London Music Hall

17 - Thunder Bay, ON - NV Nightclub

18 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

20 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre

21 - Medicine Hat, AB - The Cypress Centre

23 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

25 - Grand Prairie, AB - Bowes Event Centre

July

2 - Kelowna, BC - Muninn's Post (with Lost Nebula)

3 - Vancouver, BC - Astoria (with Lost Nebula)

5 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon (with Neck Of The Woods)

6 - Portland, OR - High Water Mark (with Neck Of The Woods)

7 - Eugene, OR - Old Nicks (with Neck Of The Woods)

July (with Holy Grail, Bewitcher)

12 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

13 - El Paso, TX - The San Carlos Building

14 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

15 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

16 - Houston, TX - White Oak

18 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar

19 - Atlanta, GA - Drunken Unicorn

20 - Asheville, NC - Mothlight

21 - Richmond, VA - The Camel

23 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie

24 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

25 - Boston, MA - Once

26 - Montreal, QC - Turbo Haus

27 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

28 - Detroit, MI - Small's

29 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

31 - Denver, CO - Streets Of London

August (with Holy Grail, Bewitcher)

1 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro

2 - Las Vegas, NV - Counts Vamp'd

3 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

4 - Los Angeles, CA - Resident

(Photo - Dana Zuk)