STRIKER Release "On The Run" Music Video
May 31, 2019, 2 days ago
As Striker continue their Summer Of Shred tour across North America that recently wrapped up its first leg with Death Anger earlier this month, the Canadian masters continue their road adventures with upcoming dates in Canada and the US (all dates listed below). And before they continue being 'On The Run' hitting cities across the continent, the band is excited to reveal their new music video in support of their latest sixth studio album Play To Win, released this past October via their independent label Record Breaking Records.
The band explains the video: "As an independent band we are constantly pushing ourselves to be better an go farther, 'On The Run' is about just that, always moving forward with everything in your life. With this video, we took on some new challenges with our director Lindsay Robinson in programming our own light show and making all of the visual effects ourselves with very minimal computer graphics. We love how it turned out and we are excited to share it. Shred!"
Upcoming tour dates are listed below.
June (with Anvil)
9 - Sault Ste. Marie, ON - Soo Blaster w/ Anvil
June
10 - Sudbury, ON - The Asylum
11 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks
June (with Steel Panther)
14 - Barrie, ON - Mavericks Music Hall
15 - London, ON - London Music Hall
17 - Thunder Bay, ON - NV Nightclub
18 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
20 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre
21 - Medicine Hat, AB - The Cypress Centre
23 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
25 - Grand Prairie, AB - Bowes Event Centre
July
2 - Kelowna, BC - Muninn's Post (with Lost Nebula)
3 - Vancouver, BC - Astoria (with Lost Nebula)
5 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon (with Neck Of The Woods)
6 - Portland, OR - High Water Mark (with Neck Of The Woods)
7 - Eugene, OR - Old Nicks (with Neck Of The Woods)
July (with Holy Grail, Bewitcher)
12 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red
13 - El Paso, TX - The San Carlos Building
14 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
15 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
16 - Houston, TX - White Oak
18 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar
19 - Atlanta, GA - Drunken Unicorn
20 - Asheville, NC - Mothlight
21 - Richmond, VA - The Camel
23 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie
24 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus
25 - Boston, MA - Once
26 - Montreal, QC - Turbo Haus
27 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
28 - Detroit, MI - Small's
29 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
31 - Denver, CO - Streets Of London
August (with Holy Grail, Bewitcher)
1 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro
2 - Las Vegas, NV - Counts Vamp'd
3 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
4 - Los Angeles, CA - Resident
(Photo - Dana Zuk)