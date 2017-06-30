STRIKER Win “Metal Recording Of The Year” At Edmonton Music Awards

Edmonton shredders Striker have won their third Edmonton Music Award for "Metal Recording of The Year" for their single "Phoenix Lights" off their 2016 album Stand In The Fire, a record packed with incredible riffs and colossal anthems, all laced together with epic harmonies. The album was both self-released via their indie label Record Breaking Records and self-recorded by the band (Dan Clearly (vocals), Tim Brown (lead/rhythm guitars), William Wallace (bass), Adam Brown (drums) plus help from Randy Black (Primal Fear, Bif Naked, Annihilator) who filled in on drums while Adam was away during recording) along with mixing done by genius Frederik Nordstrom (Bring Me The Horizon, In Flames, Opeth).

]

(Photo by: Cara Ashbey)

The band comments:

"Winning an Edmonton music award is the icing on the cake for an already great year for us. Stand In The Fire opened a lot of doors for us and we are proud to be recognized by our hometown 3 years in a row."

Edmonton Music Awards - Metal Recording of The Year

Nominees:

All Else Fails – “The Forever Lie”

Black Friday – “Suffering In Stereo”

Juliet Ruin – “Rogue Down”

Silence The Machine – “Lost”

Striker – “Phoenix Lights”

In additional news, Striker have been also nominated for a 2017 Western Canadian Music Award for "Metal / Hard Rock Artist of Year". This year's WCMA will be held in Edmonton, AB on September 14th. Full details can be found here.

Striker will be hitting the road in September and October for tour dates across North America supporting Swedish melodic death metal innovators Dark Tranquillity along with American thrashers Warbringer.

Tour dates:



September

6 - Margate, FL - O'Malley's

7 - Winter Park, FL - The Haven

8 - Tampa FL - The Orpheum

9 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall

10 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

11 - Durham, NC - Motorco

12 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

13 - Halethorpe, MD - Fish Head Cantina

14 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

15 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

16 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

17 - Montreal, QC - FouFounes

18 - Toronto, ON - MOD Club

19 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge

20 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

21 - Sioux Falls, SD - Icon Lounge

22 - Minneapolis MN - The Cabooze

23 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

24 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

25 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

26 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

28 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

29 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

30 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

October

1 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's

2 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey a Go Go

3 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

4 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red

5 - El Paso, TX - Tricky Falls

6 - San Antonio, TX - Fitzgerald's

7 - Dallas, TX – Trees

(Top photo by: Dana Zuk)