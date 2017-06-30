STRIKER Win “Metal Recording Of The Year” At Edmonton Music Awards

June 30, 2017, an hour ago

STRIKER Win “Metal Recording Of The Year” At Edmonton Music Awards

Edmonton shredders Striker have won their third Edmonton Music Award for "Metal Recording of The Year" for their single "Phoenix Lights" off their 2016 album Stand In The Fire, a record packed with incredible riffs and colossal anthems, all laced together with epic harmonies. The album was both self-released via their indie label Record Breaking Records and self-recorded by the band (Dan Clearly (vocals), Tim Brown (lead/rhythm guitars), William Wallace (bass), Adam Brown (drums) plus help from Randy Black (Primal Fear, Bif Naked, Annihilator) who filled in on drums while Adam was away during recording) along with mixing done by genius Frederik Nordstrom (Bring Me The Horizon, In Flames, Opeth).

]

(Photo by: Cara Ashbey)

The band comments:

"Winning an Edmonton music award is the icing on the cake for an already great year for us. Stand In The Fire opened a lot of doors for us and we are proud to be recognized by our hometown 3 years in a row."

Edmonton Music Awards - Metal Recording of The Year 
Nominees:

All Else Fails – “The Forever Lie”
Black Friday – “Suffering In Stereo”
Juliet Ruin – “Rogue Down”
Silence The Machine – “Lost”
Striker – “Phoenix Lights”

In additional news, Striker have been also nominated for a 2017 Western Canadian Music Award for "Metal / Hard Rock Artist of Year".  This year's WCMA will be held in Edmonton, AB on September 14th. Full details can be found here.

Striker will be hitting the road in September and October for tour dates across North America supporting Swedish melodic death metal innovators Dark Tranquillity along with American thrashers Warbringer.

Tour dates:
 
September
6 - Margate, FL - O'Malley's
7 - Winter Park, FL - The Haven
8 - Tampa FL - The Orpheum
9 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall   
10 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground    
11 - Durham, NC - Motorco         
12 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade         
13 - Halethorpe, MD - Fish Head Cantina           
14 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance    
15 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre    
16 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium        
17 - Montreal, QC - FouFounes
18 - Toronto, ON - MOD Club   
19 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge          
20 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
21 - Sioux Falls, SD - Icon Lounge          
22 - Minneapolis MN - The Cabooze       
23 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre            
24 - Regina, SK - The Exchange   
25 - Calgary, AB - Dickens           
26 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room  
28 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater  
29 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon      
30 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre   

October
1 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's    
2 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey a Go Go   
3 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
4 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red          
5 - El Paso, TX - Tricky Falls      
6 - San Antonio, TX - Fitzgerald's          
7 - Dallas, TX – Trees

(Top photo by: Dana Zuk)

