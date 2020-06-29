STRIKER Wins 2020 Juno Award For "Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year"

The Junos, presented by TD, revealed the 2020 award winners earlier tonight, June 29th, in a special virtual presentation.

Edmonton's Striker won "Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year" for Play To Win. The band has issued the following statement:

"Thank you so much everyone! We are so grateful to win the Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year at the 2020 The JUNO Awards!! Congratulations to all the other nominees Kobra And The Lotus, The Agonist, Lindsay Schoolcraft, SMWorldwide . We're gonna post a lot more about this over the next few days and weeks but for now it's beer time. THANK YOU SO MUCH!!!!"

The five nominees for the 2020 Juno Award for "Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year" were:

- Kobra And The Lotus - Evolution (Napalm/The Orchard)

- Lindsay Schoolcraft - Martyr (Cyper Proxy/Independent)

- Single Mothers Dine Alone - Through A Wall (The Orchard)

- Striker - Play To Win (Record Breaking Records/Independent)

- The Agonist - Orphans (Rodeostar/The Orchard)

Striker released two videos from Play To Win for the tracks "Heart Of Lies" and "On The Run".

BraveWords congratulates Striker on their 2020 Juno Award for "Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year".

(Photo - Dana Zuk)