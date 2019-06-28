STRIKER Wins Edmonton Music Award For Metal Recording Of The Year

Coming off their recent Canadian tour dates with Steel Panther, Canada's masters of shred Striker took a short break from their Summer Of Shred tour across North America to attend the 9th annual Edmonton Music Awards gala at the Winspear Centre on June 27th. The band was nominated for two awards Album of The Year and Metal Recording of The Year, which the band won for their single “Heart Lies” off their 2018 album Play To Win.

The band had this to say about their fifth consecutive award win:

"We are honoured to win the Edmonton Music Award for heavy metal for the 5th year in a row! We couldn't have done it without the support of the music community/fans and the great organizations we have such as FACTOR, the Edmonton Arts Council, Alberta Foundation for the Arts, Alberta Music, and many others. Thanks to everyone out there supporting music and keeping live music alive!"

(Photo by: MojoPhoto.ca)

Striker were nominated in the Metal Recording of The Year and Album of The Year categories alongside the following artists:

Metal Recording of the Year:

All Else Fails - A Dream of Names

Black Friday - Two Kastanzas

Fire Next Time - Party Foul

Solborn - Ad Infinitum

Striker - Heart of Lies - Winner

Album of the Year:

Joe Nolan - Cry Baby

Nuela Charles - Distant Danger - Winner

Royal Tusk - Tusk II

Scenic Route to Alaska - Tough Luck

Striker - Play to Win

As Striker continue their Summer Of Shred tour across North America that recently wrapped up its first leg with Death Anger earlier this month, the Canadian masters continue their road adventures with upcoming dates in Canada and the US (all dates listed below). And before they continue being 'On The Run' hitting cities across the continent, the band is excited to reveal their new music video in support of their latest sixth studio album Play To Win, released this past October via their independent label Record Breaking Records.

The band explains the video: "As an independent band we are constantly pushing ourselves to be better an go farther, 'On The Run' is about just that, always moving forward with everything in your life. With this video, we took on some new challenges with our director Lindsay Robinson in programming our own light show and making all of the visual effects ourselves with very minimal computer graphics. We love how it turned out and we are excited to share it. Shred!"

Upcoming tour dates are listed below.

July

2 - Kelowna, BC - Muninn's Post (with Lost Nebula)

3 - Vancouver, BC - Astoria (with Lost Nebula)

5 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon (with Neck Of The Woods)

6 - Portland, OR - High Water Mark (with Neck Of The Woods)

7 - Eugene, OR - Old Nicks (with Neck Of The Woods)

July (with Holy Grail, Bewitcher)

12 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

13 - El Paso, TX - The San Carlos Building

14 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

15 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

16 - Houston, TX - White Oak

18 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar

19 - Atlanta, GA - Drunken Unicorn

20 - Asheville, NC - Mothlight

21 - Richmond, VA - The Camel

23 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie

24 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

25 - Boston, MA - Once

26 - Montreal, QC - Turbo Haus

27 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

28 - Detroit, MI - Small's

29 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

31 - Denver, CO - Streets Of London

August (with Holy Grail, Bewitcher)

1 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro

2 - Las Vegas, NV - Counts Vamp'd

3 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

4 - Los Angeles, CA - Resident

(Photo - Dana Zuk)