STRIKER Wins Western Canadian Music Award For Metal / Hard Music Artist Of The Year

Announced today, October 3rd, at the Western Canadian Music Awards Reception, held at the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre in Whitehorse, Yukon Territory, during BreakOut West, Alberta's Striker were named Metal / Hard Music Artist of the Year.

Striker is an Edmonton-based heavy metal band that has grown immensely through their years in the industry. A classic mix of heavy metal, hard rock, and '80s hair metal, their music features powerful, clean vocals, catchy choruses, vocal harmonies, and impressive guitar leads.

Audiences are often floored by the energy of their live show, and their recorded material has been met with fantastic response by both fans and industry across the world. Striker has toured across dozens of countries as headliners as well as support for major metal acts.