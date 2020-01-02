STRIKER, WITHOUT WAVES Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2020

Canadian metal band Striker (pictured above), and Chicago-based technical/progressive group Without Waves, are the latest acts confirmed for Round X of 70000 Tons Of Metal, sailing January 7 to January 11, 2020.

Bands announced thus far are: Aborted, Aeternam, Aether Realm, The Agonist, Archon Angel, At The Gates, Atheist, Axxis, Bloodbound, Brujeria, Candlemass, Carach Angren, Cattle Decapitation, Cruachan, Edenbridge, Einherjer, Emperor, Epica, Exodus, Finntroll, Flotsam And Jetsam, Ghost Ship Octavius, Grave Digger, Haggard, Havok, Ihsahn, Incantation, Kampfar, Kissin' Dynamite, Leaves' Eyes, Michael Schenker Fest, Moonsorrow, Novembers Doom, Omnium Gatherum, Once Human, Origin, Orphaned Land, Possessed, Ross The Boss, Seven Witches, Soen, Sortilège, Stam1na, Striker, Suffocation, The Faceless, Devin Townsend, Toxik, Trollfest, Venom, Vio-lence, Whiplash, Wintersun, and Without Waves.

Public sales for the cruise are underway now. Check out 70000tons.com for more information.

Survivors and first-time sailors will headbang their way on board the 154,000+ ton luxury cruise ship, the Independence of the Seas, from Miami / Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to the beautiful island of Cozumel, Mexico and back. Sailors will be joined by 60 world-class heavy metal bands, performing 120+ shows over 4 nights. Only 3000 tickets will be sold.

Prices start at USD 833.00 plus taxes and fees per person and include on board accommodation, unrestricted access to all shows, meals, and numerous special events including Meet & Greets with all bands on board.

Don’t miss the boat! Visit 70000tons.com to book your cabin before they’re gone.

(Striker photo - Dana Zuk)