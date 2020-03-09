STRUCTURAL Signs With Intromental Worldwide

Intromental Worldwide has announced the signing of Israeli melodeath tech-metal act, Structural.

Following in the footsteps of acts like Nevermore, Death and Arch Enemy, Structural delivers an intense and mind-blowing fist of technical death metal, adding layers of fantastic melody on top. Aggressive riffing and intense energy fills the loudspeakers when you listen to their debut album Metacognition, and with the brutal growling of Nadav Zaidman, the experience is complete.

Check out Structural's video for "Turn On The Lights":

For further details, visit Structural on Facebook.



