STRYPER Announce Breaking Down The Song: "Soldiers Under Command" Livestream

Stryper have announced an up-close and personal look inside "Soldiers Under Command", the fan-favorite song giving the band international notoriety. The livestream event will be live and hosted by frontman Michael Sweet with Danny Bernini and Paul McNamara of SpiritHouse Studios. Also joining the conversation will be Robert Sweet (drums) and Oz Fox (guitars).

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. It is not pre-recorded and will be happening live as you participate in this behind-the-scenes look at 'Soldiers Under Command'. Michael Sweet will share intimate details about the inspiration behind, recording process of, and the producing of one of the most discussed songs in the Stryper catalog.

* Upon purchase you will receive instructions on how to submit questions in advance. You may also ask via chat during the session.

* Michael will be answering as many questions as possible during the session.

* View never-before-seen photos from the recording session and during the Soldiers Under Command era.

* Get insight as to the inner-dynamic of the band during these recordings.

* Discover the origin and inspiration behind the song.

* Hear isolated tracks of guitars, bass, drums, vocals, solos, and more.

* Compare and contrast the original version versus the re-recorded version.

* Take a deep dive into the recording process, lyrics, and details of each song part.



Your computer or phone is all you need. This will be broadcast in stereo for optimum sound enjoyment. Viewing this on a computer with quality speakers and a solid internet connection will provide you with the optimum experience. However, you can also view this from any device with sound and a screen (i.e. iPhone, Android, iPad, etc.). We highly recommend you be connected to WiFi."

The livestream will take place on Thursday, August 6th at 8:00pm EST / 5:00pm PST and will last approximately 90 minutes.

Click here for purchase details.