STRYPER - "Even The Devil Believes"; New Single And Album Details Coming Next Friday

Stryper have released the new artwork below, stating: "New single and album details coming next Friday, June 26th."

Frontman Michael Sweet recently issued the following: "It’s metal, it’s powerful, it’s relevant, it’s life changing. It is most definitely one of the best tracks we’ve ever recorded and it couldn’t come at a better time."

Sweet recently appeared on the 80’s Glam Metalcast, which can be heard in its entirety below. Topics of discussion include the new Stryper album, classic Stryper albums, and Sweet's recent solo album, 10.

On the new Stryper album: "It’s a great album. There’s 11 tracks on it. I get poked fun at for saying it’s our best album, because I say that with every album. I really believe that with each album we get better. It has a really great feel to it. We have a new bandmate on the album, Perry Richardson. He has brought a lot to the table in terms of the groove and the foundation, and also his bass playing and vocal harmonies. The album is going to come out in September. The first song will be released in June. I can’t wait for everyone to hear it."