STRYPER - Fan-Filmed Live Video From Monsters Of Rock Cruise 2020 Posted
February 22, 2020, 32 minutes ago
Decibel Geek TV and a YouTube user going by the handle "thepatester" have posted video from Stryper's set on the Monsters Of Rock Cruise 2020, which travelled from Fort Lauderdale to Belize and back from February 8th - 13th. Check out the footage below.
The band's setlist on the night was as follows:
"Yahweh"
"The Valley"
"Calling On You"
"Free"
"More Than A Man"
"Surrender"
"Honestly"
"In God We Trust"
"All For One"
"Soldiers Under Command"
"To Hell With The Devil"
Stryper frontman Michael Sweet recently announced his upcoming Tour 1987 solo tour with former TNT singer, Tony Harnell.
Sweet has issued the following update: "Hi everyone. Michael here. I'm excited to officially announce that I'm going on tour this spring, full-band electric, with my good friend Tony Harnell, and special guest Moriah Formica! Our first round of dates are listed below. More dates to come...."
Get tickets here. VIP Meet & Greet packages will be available soon.
Tour dates:
May
14 - Charlotte, NC - Amos'
15 - Hopewell, VA - The Beacon Theater
16 - Rocky Mount, VA - The Harvester
20 - Niagara Falls, NY - Evening Star Concert Hall
22 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall
23 - New Bedford, MA - The Greasy Luck
24 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey
26 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile
28 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theater
29 - Chesterfield, MI - Diesel Concert Lounge
30 - Versailes, OH - BMI Speedway