STRYPER Frontman MICHAEL SWEET Announces Signature Washburn Guitar And ISP Technologies Pedal

Stryper frontman Michael Sweet has checked in with the following update:

"If you had asked me when I was a young player if I thought I’d have my own signature guitar line and signature pedal line, I probably would have just smiled and said 'Yeah, right.' Now it’s reality and I’m very grateful and humbled to have my name on Washburn guitars and ISP Technologies pedals. I play these for the tone and quality - nothing more. No digital fizz, no attitude - just in your face Stryper / MS tone. The guitars play like a dream and the people at both companies are salt of the earth and actually care about working with me. Thank you Washburn and ISP for believing in me and making my dreams come true. Here’s to the future and there are great things to come."

Sweet is featured in a new interview with New Release Today. In the clip below he offers update on guitarist Oz Fox's health, life on the road, balancing controversy, and how the band's new songs from God Damn Evil are connecting with audiences worldwide.

Sweet on his level of creativity: "If I had my way, I'd do two solo albums a year and two Stryper albums a year, and we could do it. It's not an unrealistic thought. It would just mean less touring and more time in the studio, but we could do it, no problem. There's something about the creativity process, and the recording and writing new material, that comes second nature to me. That's like eating or walking to me. The minute I get in that mode it's neverending. I love to create music."

