STRYPER Frontman MICHAEL SWEET – “Before I Can't Record Any Longer, I Hope To Do Another 20 Albums”

Stryper frontman Michael Sweet recently guested on Cobras & Fire, where he discussed the band’s new album, God Damn Evil, his passion for making music and offered his thoughts on big name artists that choose not to write new music “because they don’t make any money.” Check out the interview below.

Stryper's new album, God Damn Evil, will be released on April 20th. The band's follow-up to 2015's Fallen album was recorded at SpiritHouse Recording Studios in Northampton, Massachusetts. Artwork and tracklisting below.

Michael Sweet recently stated: "The new Stryper album is our best to date. If this was 1987 (when rock and metal ruled the charts) we might have a Grammy waiting with our name on it. But since this is 2018, we're just happy knowing that our fans will love it. We are blessed. Can't wait to get this one into your ears!"

God Damn Evil tracklislting:

"Take It To The Cross"

"Sorry"

"Lost"

"God Damn Evil"

"You Don’t Even Know Me"

"The Valley"

"Sea Of Thieves"

"Beautiful"

"Can’t Live Without Your Love"

"Own Up"

"The Devil Doesn’t Live Here"