STRYPER Frontman MICHAEL SWEET Completes Vocal Recordings For New Solo Album

Stryper frontman Michael Sweet has checked in with the following update:

"I finished recording vocals for Ten. We start mixing next week. I wish you all could hear it!! It’s an amazing album and I want to thank all the incredible musicians who were a part of making this solo album the best one yet!! Stay tuned..."

Ten will feature guest appearances by Queensryche vocalist Todd La Torre and Whitesnake guitarist Joel Hoekstra. Watch for the complete reveal of album guests soon.

Frontiers Records has concocted another meeting of the minds, this time bringing L.A. Guns guitarist Tracii Guns and Michael Sweet together for a new project dubbed Sunbomb. Guns announced the collaboration via Twitter.

So , I’m in the middle of making the metal record I would have made when I was 17 years old . The band is called SUNBOMB . I really want to thank @michaelhsweet for making this a reality and of course @FrontiersMusic1 we are on instagram @sun_bomb





— Tracii Guns ❄️ (@traciiguns) 8. März 2019





