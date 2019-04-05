STRYPER Frontman MICHAEL SWEET Completes Vocal Recordings For New Solo Album

Stryper frontman Michael Sweet has checked in with the following update:

"I finished recording vocals for Ten. We start mixing next week. I wish you all could hear it!! It’s an amazing album and I want to thank all the incredible musicians who were a part of making this solo album the best one yet!! Stay tuned..."

Ten will feature guest appearances by Queensryche vocalist Todd La Torre and Whitesnake guitarist Joel Hoekstra. Watch for the complete reveal of album guests soon.

