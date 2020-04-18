STRYPER Frontman MICHAEL SWEET Completes Vocal Tracking For New Album - "It Is An Album Filled With Hope And Inspiration"

Stryper frontman Michael Sweet has issued the following update:

"I’m so thankful to say that I’m officially done tracking my lead vocals and guitar solos for the new Stryper album. It may very well be our most important album and it is an album filled with hope and inspiration. Stryper has always worked so hard to be a light in the dark, now more than ever and in such desperate times. No matter what, never lose faith or stop believing that God has a plan. He holds the whole world in His hands. This new album was recorded during an incredibly difficult time yet through this time, we’ve produced our best and most powerful album to date."

The new album will be released via Frontiers Music. Stay tuned for updates.

On March 13th, Sweet took to Instagram and posted a message urging people to stand together during the Coronavirus pandemic currently running amok, resulting in widespread examples of greed and contempt for other people.

Sweet: "I went out yesterday to buy a few things and I was shocked to see empty shelves and what felt like the end of the world. I tried to buy some soup and there wasn't much left. Thermometers, toilet paper, pain meds, cleaned out! I felt bad for all the other people who were there looking for these items and unfortunately couldn't find what they needed due to hoarding and greed. I really believe that we're going to get through this and that we're going to be okay. If we're educated and take proper precautions we will overcome. It's important for us to think of others in all the turmoil and not just think of ourselves. Stay smart, stay calm, be respectful, be loving, be compassionate, be faithful, stay positive. We will persevere."

