STRYPER Frontman MICHAEL SWEET - "For All The Judgemental Folks Out There: Find A Mirror, Look Into It And Start Tearing That Person Apart"

Stryper frontman Michael Sweet has posted the following message:

"I’m so very tired of feeling and or being judged. I don’t go to church as often as I should. I don’t read my bible as often as I should. I like an occasional bourbon. I like an occasional cigar. I may drop a few F bombs when I get heated. I am, however, sold out to Christ. So much so that I’ve been willing to take the heat from people who don’t know me for my entire life. And I’m willing to continue taking it. Why? Because I’m committed to Christ. I’m a believer in His faith and His salvation and that will never change.

To me none of the above means anything when it comes to faith. Sadly, many people think that it does. They place others spirituality on a scale to be weighed by how often one goes to church, how often one reads the word, how often one prays. On the other side of the scale how little one swears, drinks, smokes or Lord knows what else. None of that matters to God. What does matter is how sold out you are. Are you willing to commit your life, your job, your work to Him? I am.

So for all the judgemental folks out there - find a mirror, look into it and start tearing that person apart. You might be surprised by what you find.

Onward and upward."

Frontiers Records has concocted another meeting of the minds, this time bringing L.A. Guns guitarist Tracii Guns and Stryper frontman Michael Sweet together for a new project dubbed Sunbomb. Guns announced the collaboration via Twitter.

So , I’m in the middle of making the metal record I would have made when I was 17 years old . The band is called SUNBOMB . I really want to thank @michaelhsweet for making this a reality and of course @FrontiersMusic1 we are on instagram @sun_bomb

— Tracii Guns ❄️ (@traciiguns) 8. März 2019

