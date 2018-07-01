STRYPER Frontman MICHAEL SWEET - "I Never Wanted To Be A Leader And I've Never Seen Myself As One"

Stryper frontman Michael Sweet has checked in with a message on Facebook. It appears below in its entirety:

"I used to distance myself from the day to day logistics of running a band. I cared more about writing music and being creative then I did about leading. Unfortunately in 1992, we were forced to file bankruptcy (we never incorporated and only remained a partnership so we had to file as individual partners) due to astronomical debt from the misuse of funds and overspending.

I left the band in 1992 and never looked back. I wanted to get my life in order, my families life in order and start a new journey. A lot of people were upset with me at the time (and actually some still are) for making that decision but if those people were walking in my shoes they most likely would have done the same thing. I needed to step away from the band to heal and to to re-evaluate everything.

Fast forward to 2003 (when we started touring again as Stryper) and everything has been reconstructed. Why? Because it had to be. We could not continue on as we had in the past. It didn't work then and it wouldn't work now. With leadership comes scrutiny and I've learned that the hard way over the past 15 years. I never wanted to be a leader and I've never seen myself as one. I do however know the past and understand the future. We've been able to thrive in a turbulent music world because of wisdom, hard work and blessings from God above

I thank God for Lisa and her skills regarding finances and budgeting. She has brought so much to the band. I thank God for our staff and how hard they all work. I thank God for our crew and all that they do. We have such an amazing team

I'm grateful to Robert, Oz & Perry who work hard and understand the vision and together we have been reignited. We're happy and happiness is everything. We have so much more to give and Lord willing, 34 more years to do it with......

Thank you all for standing with us and we'll see you at a show soon."

Stryper recently released a lyric video for "Lost", a track from the band's new album, God Damn Evil, out now. Watch the new clip below.

God Damn Evil tracklisting:

"Take It To The Cross"

"Sorry"

"Lost"

"God Damn Evil"

"You Don’t Even Know Me"

"The Valley"

"Sea Of Thieves"

"Beautiful"

"Can’t Live Without Your Love"

"Own Up"

"The Devil Doesn’t Live Here"

"Lost" lyric video:

"The Valley" video:

"Sorry" video:

"Take It To The Cross" visualizer: