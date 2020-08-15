STRYPER Frontman MICHAEL SWEET - "I've Learned The Hard Way... Don't Sign Your Life Away"

Stryper vocalist / guitarist Michael Sweet has posted the following message "to all the up and coming musicians out there who aren’t really sure what to give up or what to draw the line on in a recording agreement." It reads:

"Well, I’ve learned the hard way and here’s what I think:

1 - Don’t give up your publishing. Labels will ask for it and it may even be a deal breaker but technically and legally you own it and you should continue to do so. They have no right to ask IMO. If they do (and they will), consider making it a separate deal. A publishing deal. If you do a deal on your publishing, make sure they can deliver by pitching your songs to film, tv, other artists. If they’re helping to generate money and earn you money based on YOUR songs then a pub deal may be worth it. Bottom line - don’t just “give” your publishing away.

2 - Don’t give up your Merch percentages. Most labels now a days will ask for that but it’s not really theirs to take. Fight to keep that. Even if it means walking away for the “deal”. At the end of the day, your merchandise can save you on a rainy day. It can keep you going during tough times.

3 - Never underestimate your value. If you have a large following and have built that into something solid, that holds a lot of value. So, make sure your advance represents that. Don’t settle for a slap in the face. You may not realize it at the time but later on in life you will regret “giving” yourself, your band and your music away. No regrets.

4 - Don’t sign your life away. Most labels will ask for a multi album deal. That’s fine as long as it’s not too many options. 1 or 2 options is generally a fair request. Anything more than that you may want to reconsider.

I’m sitting here having a cup of coffee and I was just thinking about how many bands get taken advantage of. I got so tired of it back in 1998 that I turned the tables and released my own album and shipped it from my basement for a year. I sold over 30k copies on my own and then labels were calling me. My point?

You’re in control before you sign a deal. Once you sign the deal you give up much of that control. Sometimes it’s worth it, other times it’s not. Don’t give away too much. If you already have, once you’re deal is “expired”, do things on your own. Build your own empire and if you’re smart, hard working and aggressive you will be very happy that you followed my advice.

Stay positive, remain patient and write, record and release your best. Never compromise the quality of your music, your art. Many thoughts and prayers to all of you out there pursuing music. It’s a tough world but if you’re doing what you love and able to make ends meet in the process, that’s an amazing accomplishment.

Just thought I’d share a few tips to all my music friends. Love and respect!"

Stryper will release their new album, Even The Devil Believes, on September 4 via Frontiers Music Srl. Watch a lyric video for the song "Make Love Great Again" below:

Pre-order CD, LP, T-shirt bundles, Digital, and pre-save the album here.

More pre-order details:

- Limited edition 180g Yellow vinyl LPs are available on Stryper's store and the label's US and EU stores. This run is limited to 500 worldwide and each store has limited quantities. There will not be a second pressing of this color.

- Both the Stryper store and the US store have exclusive t-shirt designs for each respective store.

- Only yellow vinyl and t-shirt bundles are exclusive to band and label stores. CD and 180g Standard black vinyl are available to pre-order on Amazon as well as the band and label stores.

Once again proving their lasting durability, iconic rock band Stryper returns September 4 with their 13th studio album, Even The Devil Believes. Filled with the band’s signature riffs, harmony-laden melodies and positive themes, the 11-track project is Stryper’s first studio album with Perry Richardson (Firehouse) on bass and background vocals.

“We’re incredibly happy to write a new chapter in the book of Stryper,” says vocalist/guitarist Michael Sweet, who has served as the band’s primary songwriter since its inception in 1983. “This album was recorded during the pandemic, and I believe the message pertains to the times we are living in so perfectly. It’s a recording of hope and inspiration and a light in the darkest of times.”

Sweet, who also produced the new album, revealed that the band members delivered focused determination, a collaborative spirit and spot-on execution for the new record. The result is a collection of remarkable songs that will leave a strong impact on listeners.

“It has an energy unlike any other album we’ve done,” he asserts. “We even pulled a song from the past that has never been heard or released, and by doing so we brought a little bit of 1989 back into the mix.”

Standout tracks include “Blood From Above,” “Make Love Great Again,” “Do Unto Others,” “How to Fly,” “Divider,” and the heart-stirring ballad, “This I Pray.”

“The music and lyrics are rock-solid,” says Sweet. “God really blessed this one and hopefully it will bless everyone who hears it as well.”

Stryper is renowned for its distinctive brand of “heavenly metal,” extraordinary crossover success and venerable endurance. The group ascended to prominence in the 1980s with Billboard Top 40 hits like “Calling on You,” “Honestly,” and “Always There for You,” and has maintained a global fanbase ever since. Stryper is the first band to ever have two songs in MTV’s Top 10 simultaneously with their hits “Free” and “Honestly.” To date, the Dove Award-winning and Grammy-nominated band has sold over 10 million albums worldwide.

Today, some 35+ years after emerging from the southern California nightclub scene, the foursome continues to record, tour and perform for loyal fans around the world. Comprised of original members Michael Sweet (lead vocals, guitar), Robert Sweet (drums), and Oz Fox (guitar), plus the addition of seasoned bassist Perry Richardson (formerly of Firehouse), the group finds itself creating their finest, most powerful music yet.

Even The Devil Believes tracklisting:

"Blood From Above"

"Make Love Great Again"

"Let Him In"

"Do Unto Others"

"Even The Devil Believes"

"How To Fly"

"Divider"

"This I Pray"

"Invitation Only"

"For God & Rock 'N' Roll"

"Middle Finger Messiah"

"Blood From Above" lyric video: