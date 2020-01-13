STRYPER Frontman MICHAEL SWEET In Praise Of DAVID LEE ROTH After Video Of Second Las Vegas Residency Show Surfaces - "Applaud Him Instead Of Constant Nasty Comments"

As video from David Lee Roth's newly launched Las Vegas residency makes the rounds, many fans have been busy carving the Van Halen singer for his performance. Stryper frontman Michael Sweet posted the following message after footage from Roth's second show (January 10th) at the House of Blues went online.

Sweet: "Is it me or are you tired of people baggin’ on singers of the past? Don’t get me wrong, I’m an opinionated guy myself and I’ve had my share to say about other musicians and vocalists but it’s a whole other story when you read people just bashing DLR and being flat out rude and insulting.

That’s the age we live in. Everyone has a voice and an opinion and often its given and or used in a negative way. The thing is, who really gives a crap about your opinion? You! The guy is a legend, he’s still doing what he loves to do and it’s his right and choice. Applaud him for that instead of constant nasty comments about how bad you think he/it is. He’s smiling and laughing all the way to the bank.

DLR has never really been a guy to stick to the books regarding melodies and lyrics live. He’s a spontaneous performer and always has been. It’s always been more about entertaining than performing. At least that’s the way I see it. That’s also what makes him who he is. A legend. One of the greatest frontmen/performers of all time. And that’s the way it is........"

Check out Roth's entire January 10th set below.

Setlist:

"You Really Got Me"

"Big Train"

"Unchained"

"Fresh Out"

"Just Like Paradise"

"Atomic Punk"

"Dance The Night Away"

"Mean Street"

"California Girls"

"Ice Cream Man"

"Tobacco Road"

"Jamie's Cryin'"

"Panama"

"Pretty Woman"

"Beautiful Girls"

"Everybody Wants Some!"

"Ain't Talkin' About Love"

"Just A Gigolo" / "I Ain't Got Nobody"

"Jump"