STRYPER Frontman MICHAEL SWEET Looks Back On The Making Of To Hell With The Devil - "When The Label Read The Lyrics, They Actually Considered Dropping Us" (Audio)

Stryper frontman Michael Sweet returns to Talk Is Jericho - hosted by Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho - to celebrate his 10th solo album, Ten, and the 33rd anniversary of Stryper’s most popular album, To Hell With The Devil.

Michael talks about the album’s controversial album cover that got them banned from some retailers, and ultimately had to be replaced. He also talks about the power of MTV, and how Stryper went from clubs to arenas overnight with virtually no radio play. He speaks about the songwriting and creative process, the many bass players during that era, the inventive black and yellow stage costumes, and the stigma and discrimination they faced as a Christian rock band.

Sweet recently checked in with the following update:

"Here’s a killer new video for the song 'With You Till The End' featuring Mike Kerr and Ian Raposa of FirstBourne. They absolutely nailed this song and this one is quickly becoming a fan favorite!"

Ten features an all-star guest lineup that includes appearances by Jeff Loomis of Arch Enemy, Todd La Torre of Queensrÿche, Andy James, Tracii Guns of LA Guns, Rich Ward of Fozzy, Joel Hoekstra of Whitesnake, Gus G. of Firewind, Howie Simon, Ethan Brosh, Marzi Montazeri, Will Hunt of Evanescence , John O’Boyle, Mike Kerr and Ian Raposa of Firstbourne and more.

Produced by Michael Sweet, Ten was recorded and mixed by Danny Bernini at the Spirithouse Recording Studio in North Hampton and was mastered by Alex Saltz.

Tracklisting:

"Better Part Of Me" (featuring Jeff Loomis of Arch Enemy)

"Lay It Down" (featuring Marzi Montazeri)

"Forget, Forgive" (featuring Howie Simon)

"Now Or Never" (featuring Gus G of Firewind)

"Ten" (featuring Rich Ward of Fozzy)

"Shine" (featuring Ethan Brosh)

"Let It Be Love"

"Never Alone" (featuring Joel Hoekstra of Whitesnake)

"When Love Is Hated" (featuring Joel Hoekstra of Whitesnake)

"Ricochet" (featuring Tracii Guns of LA Guns)

Bonus tracks:

"With You Till The End" (featuring Mike Kerr and Ian Raposa from Firstbourne)

"Son Of Man" (featuring Todd La Torre of Queensrÿche and Andy James)

"Son Of Man" lyric video:

"Ten" lyric video:

"Shine" lyric video:

"Better Part Of Me" lyric video: