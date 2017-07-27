STRYPER Frontman MICHAEL SWEET "Made It Out Alive" - From The Hospital

"So I made it out alive," posts Stryper frontman Michael Sweet on his Facebook page.

"Colonoscopy: Perfecto! Nothing at all. Next one in 10 years.

Endoscopy: Hiatal hernia causing reflux causing esophageal ring. They stretched my esophagus and I'll try to drink a little less coffee.

On a funny note, I went in and put that glamorous hospital robe on, got wheeled into the room for the procedures and as I was talking to the nurses one of them says 'I listen to you all the time on Hair Nation! Look over there!' As I turn to look there is a picture of Stryper up on a computer screen. I just said 'that makes me feel much better.'

They ask me to sing a little and I sang something but I have no idea what I sang! So, a nurse who is a fan who listens to Stryper on Hair Nation daily knows a little more about me than I'd prefer. Anyway, I'm home now and I'm feeling like eating something good."

In other news, Sweet & Lynch – Stryper vocalist Michael Sweet and Lynch Mob / Dokken guitarist George Lynch – will release their sophomore album this fall via Frontiers Records. The lineup will be the same as on 2015’s Only To Rise featuring Sweet, Lynch, bassist James Lomenzo, and drummer Brian Tichy. The new album is finished and new song “Promised Land” will be released tomorrow - Friday, July 28th.

Sweet says, “I’'m blessed and honored to be a part of what many are calling the most anticipated rock release of 2017! Sweet & Lynch is back and our first song is coming this Friday, July 28th ‘Promised Land’ - Are you ready? Man we are!”