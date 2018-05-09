STRYPER Frontman MICHAEL SWEET On Forthcoming Acoustic Album - "We Mixed Up Everything In The Studio But Did It Live"

Classic Rock Revisited recently caught up with Stryper frontman Michael Sweet to discuss the band's new album, God Damn Evil, Sweet And Lynch, and his solo career. An excerpt from the discussion is available below.

Q: Spiritual subject matter is part of a project that George Lynch says you and he are working on, with George taking the pragmatic, secular role and you taking up the spiritual side. Is there any truth to those plans?

Michael: "No, the only truth to it is that we’ve talked about it. We’ve never confirmed doing it. I guess George has done a few interviews saying we’d do that. I told him I won’t sing songs or lyrics I don’t believe in. I have to believe in what I’m singing so I can emote and be passionate about it, and if I’m not feeling what I’m singing, what’s the point? If he wants to sing those lyrics, there’s a concept. A new concept can be I’m gonna write the lyrics for songs I’m gonna sing and George can write the lyrics for songs he’s gonna sing. And on the songs he sings, I’ll play all the guitars, and on the songs I sing, he’ll play all the guitars."

Q: Are you ever going to follow up your last solo album, One Sided War? You had some killer players on there!

Michael: "Oh yeah, it’s already on the books, already working a deal with Rat Pak Records."

Q: Will the acoustic album be recorded in the studio or at a live date?

Michael: "It’s already been recorded. We mixed up everything in the studio but did it live. It’s a good representation of how Stryper sounded like acoustically. We have to record bass tracks with Perry, though. Then we’ll mix it and it’ll be done."

Q: Is it new material or existing Stryper songs?

Michael: "It’s existing Stryper songs."

Stryper have released a lyric video for "Lost", a track from the band's new album, God Damn Evil, out now. Watch the new clip below.

