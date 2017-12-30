STRYPER Frontman MICHAEL SWEET On Forthcoming Album - "Very Different And It Has A Whole New 'Groove' To It"

Stryper frontman Michael Sweet has checked in with the following update via Facebook:

"Some people like heavy, some people like semi-heavy, some people like not so heavy. We've done it all over the years - really heavy to really light. As much as I respect the past and the music of the past, I think if I wasn't a member of Stryper and I was a fan listening and watching, I'd like the new stuff equally as much as the old stuff, maybe even more.

This new album is very different and has a whole new 'groove' to it. It is heavy but it's also hooky and melodic. There's qualities similar to SUC, THWTD, IGWT, ATL, NMHTP and Fallen yet it's all it's own. As I finish singing over the next week I'm really excited as I hear these songs and know that soon enough, you'll will be hearing them too.

The tracks are killer!!!! Tight, punchy, groovy and memorable. Everyone did an outstanding job on this album. Oz is working on his guitar solos at his home and I'm working on mine here at my studio. I'll be heading back to Spirithouse on 1/10 to mix with Danny Bernini and then we master and turn it in on 1/15! Then a few weeks later we're off to do videos and the fun begins. We're so humbled and honored to still be able to do this and we hope that you all are ready. This one is really special....."

Michael Sweet is set to release a new DVD, entitled Sole: Songs And Stories From A Life In Music. The footage on the DVD was filmed on June 2nd at the Narrows Center For The Arts in Fall River, Massachusetts. An official trailer is available below.

The DVD will be available soon at MichaelSweet.com.