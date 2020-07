STRYPER Frontman MICHAEL SWEET On Jesus And Religion - "It’s Too Bad He Didn't Create Us All To Be Color Blind"

Stryper frontman Michael Sweet offered the following thoughts via social media over the weekend:

"I had an interesting conversation last night at dinner about Jesus being either white or black. Most photos depict Him as white, yet He was born in Bethlehem (present day Israel) so technically He was born a Jew. The real issue is, it shouldn’t matter yet in our society today it still does, from both sides. It shouldn’t matter what color He was and we should all just accept the fact that regardless of the color of His skin, or what He May have looked like, He was, is and forever will be our Savior and The King of Kings. It’s too bad He didn’t create us all to be colorblind. I guess He left that up to us. Free will, free choice. Unfortunately we continue to let colors separate us. God made it so simple yet we’ve made it so complicated. Maybe we’ll get it right someday..."

Stryper will release their new album, Even The Devil Believes, on September 4 via Frontiers Music Srl. They have checked in with a behind-the-scenes clip, which can be viewed below.

"Here’s a killer video the label sent showing a little bit of the vinyl pressing process for Even The Devil Believes!"

Watch the lyric video for first single, the crushing "Blood From Above", below. Pre-order CD, LP, T-shirt bundles, Digital, and pre-save the album here.

More pre-order details:

- Limited edition 180g Yellow vinyl LPs are available on Stryper's store and the label's US and EU stores. This run is limited to 500 worldwide and each store has limited quantities. There will not be a second pressing of this color.

- Both the Stryper store and the US store have exclusive t-shirt designs for each respective store.

- Only yellow vinyl and t-shirt bundles are exclusive to band and label stores. CD and 180g Standard black vinyl are available to pre-order on Amazon as well as the band and label stores.

Once again proving their lasting durability, iconic rock band Stryper returns September 4 with their 13th studio album, Even The Devil Believes. Filled with the band’s signature riffs, harmony-laden melodies and positive themes, the 11-track project is Stryper’s first studio album with Perry Richardson (Firehouse) on bass and background vocals.

“We’re incredibly happy to write a new chapter in the book of Stryper,” says vocalist/guitarist Michael Sweet, who has served as the band’s primary songwriter since its inception in 1983. “This album was recorded during the pandemic, and I believe the message pertains to the times we are living in so perfectly. It’s a recording of hope and inspiration and a light in the darkest of times.”

Sweet, who also produced the new album, revealed that the band members delivered focused determination, a collaborative spirit and spot-on execution for the new record. The result is a collection of remarkable songs that will leave a strong impact on listeners.

“It has an energy unlike any other album we’ve done,” he asserts. “We even pulled a song from the past that has never been heard or released, and by doing so we brought a little bit of 1989 back into the mix.”

Standout tracks include “Blood From Above,” “Make Love Great Again,” “Do Unto Others,” “How to Fly,” “Divider,” and the heart-stirring ballad, “This I Pray.”

“The music and lyrics are rock-solid,” says Sweet. “God really blessed this one and hopefully it will bless everyone who hears it as well.”

Stryper is renowned for its distinctive brand of “heavenly metal,” extraordinary crossover success and venerable endurance. The group ascended to prominence in the 1980s with Billboard Top 40 hits like “Calling on You,” “Honestly,” and “Always There for You,” and has maintained a global fanbase ever since. Stryper is the first band to ever have two songs in MTV’s Top 10 simultaneously with their hits “Free” and “Honestly.” To date, the Dove Award-winning and Grammy-nominated band has sold over 10 million albums worldwide.

Today, some 35+ years after emerging from the southern California nightclub scene, the foursome continues to record, tour and perform for loyal fans around the world. Comprised of original members Michael Sweet (lead vocals, guitar), Robert Sweet (drums), and Oz Fox (guitar), plus the addition of seasoned bassist Perry Richardson (formerly of Firehouse), the group finds itself creating their finest, most powerful music yet.

Even The Devil Believes tracklisting:

"Blood From Above"

"Make Love Great Again"

"Let Him In"

"Do Unto Others"

"Even The Devil Believes"

"How To Fly"

"Divider"

"This I Pray"

"Invitation Only"

"For God & Rock 'N' Roll"

"Middle Finger Messiah"

"Blood From Above" lyric video: