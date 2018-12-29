STRYPER Frontman MICHAEL SWEET On New Bassist PERRY RICHARDSON - "An Absolute Gem And Tailor Made For This Band"

Stryper frontman Michael Sweet has checked in with the following update:

"This guy! Perry Richardson has brought so much to this band. What? Talent, heart, joy, humor, hair, foundation, harmony, attitude, vibe, spirit and did I mention hair? Perry is an absolute gem and tailor made for this band. We’re blessed to have him."

On April 20th, former Firehouse bassist Perry Richardson made his live debut as the new bass player for Stryper at the Frontiers Rock Festival in Milan, Italy. Fan-filmed video is available below. Frontman Michael Sweet commented on the gig:

"Although we had a few technical difficulties, it was an amazing night!! The people of Italy are beautiful and we hope to return soon. We want to thank everyone who traveled so far to see the show as well! The band did an outstanding job and specifically Perry. He had an entire set to learn (20 songs) and he absolutely nailed it!! The harmonies, the playing and the vibe. We're looking forward to hitting the road in a few days in support of our new album. We hope to see all of you at the shows coming up. It's going to be the best year yet."