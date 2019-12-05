STRYPER Frontman MICHAEL SWEET Releases Out-Of-Print 1994 Solo Album On Limited Edition Vinyl LP

Stryper frontman Michael Sweet has checked in with the following update:

"Finally! This album has been out of print for years and it seems to be my most popular solo album! With five #1 singles, this album made some incredible noise in 1994 and still to this day resonates with so many people worldwide.

I decided to do a run of 1000 limited vinyl copies:

- 450 black

- 450 red/black swirl

- 100 clear red/signed & numbered (SOLD OUT)

You’ve been asking for a long time and we finally made it happen! These will go extremely fast so don’t hesitate and miss out on this one time opportunity. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.

It’s been remastered for vinyl by the one and only Alex Saltz and it sounds amazing! We’ve retitled it 1994 since it came out in 1994 and we’ve changed the cover art as well.

Pre-order your copy today."

The album will ship to arrive to you in mid-January 2020.





Tracklisting:

Side A

"Together"

"Take Me Home"

"Tomorrow, Tonight"

"All This & Heaven Too"

"Someday"

Side B

"J.E.S.U.S."

"All I Wanna Do (Is Love You)"

"Forever Yours"

"I Think You Hear Me Knockin'"

"Ain’t No Safe Way"