STRYPER Frontman MICHAEL SWEET Reveals Dates For "Tour 1987" With Former TNT Vocalist TONY HARNELL

Stryper frontman, Michael Sweet, recently announced his upcoming Tour 1987 solo tour with former TNT singer, Tony Harnell.

Sweet has issued the following update: "Hi everyone. Michael here. I'm excited to officially announce that I'm going on tour this spring, full-band electric, with my good friend Tony Harnell, and special guest Moriah Formica! Our first round of dates are listed below. More dates to come...."

Get tickets here. VIP Meet & Greet packages will be available soon.

Tour dates:

May

14 - Charlotte, NC - Amos'

15 - Hopewell, VA - The Beacon Theater

16 - Rocky Mount, VA - The Harvester

20 - Niagara Falls, NY - Evening Star Concert Hall

22 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall

23 - New Bedford, MA - The Greasy Luck

24 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey

26 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile

28 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theater

29 - Chesterfield, MI - Diesel Concert Lounge

30 - Versailes, OH - BMI Speedway