STRYPER Frontman MICHAEL SWEET Reveals Dates For "Tour 1987" With Former TNT Vocalist TONY HARNELL
February 19, 2020, 2 hours ago
Stryper frontman, Michael Sweet, recently announced his upcoming Tour 1987 solo tour with former TNT singer, Tony Harnell.
Sweet has issued the following update: "Hi everyone. Michael here. I'm excited to officially announce that I'm going on tour this spring, full-band electric, with my good friend Tony Harnell, and special guest Moriah Formica! Our first round of dates are listed below. More dates to come...."
Get tickets here. VIP Meet & Greet packages will be available soon.
Tour dates:
May
14 - Charlotte, NC - Amos'
15 - Hopewell, VA - The Beacon Theater
16 - Rocky Mount, VA - The Harvester
20 - Niagara Falls, NY - Evening Star Concert Hall
22 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall
23 - New Bedford, MA - The Greasy Luck
24 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey
26 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile
28 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theater
29 - Chesterfield, MI - Diesel Concert Lounge
30 - Versailes, OH - BMI Speedway