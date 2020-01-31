STRYPER Frontman MICHAEL SWEET's 2020 Solo Tour To Feature Former TNT Vocalist TONY HARNELL

Stryper frontman, Michael Sweet, has issued an update in regards to his upcoming live activity.

"Hi everyone. Michael here. I'm going on tour this year doing a full-band electric solo show. Going out with me are my good friends Tony Harnell (of TNT) and Moriah Formica. Tony will also be playing full-band electric, and doing the TNT hits.

"As for me, I'm excited to finally get to play songs from my various solo albums, the Sweet & Lynch albums, and yes, I'll of course throw in some Stryper songs as well.

"A formal announcement and tour dates will be coming soon. To start with we are doing a few weeks on the East Coast but we hope that will expand as we get in to this. So be on the lookout for the tour dates soon.

"What can you do to help? If you have a local venue you feel might be appropriate for this tour, email or message them and encourage them to book this tour - and let them know you'll help spread the word. You can even send them our manager's email address. Dave@DeepSouthEntertainment.com OR, if you are a show promoter and have done shows in the past, and would like to bring this show into your city, you may also email that address.

"Thanks for all that you do to support myself, and Stryper, and I really look forward to seeing you on the road this year.

"Much love and God Bless You!" - Michael

"P.S. We are also doing some Stryper touring this year so keep an eye out for that as well."

Stryper recently updated their 2020 tour schedule, which now includes a free show in Uncasville, CT in May and an appearance at the annual M3 Festival. Check out the complete schedule below.

February

7 - House Of Blues - Orlando, FL

8-13 - Monsters Of Rock Cruise - Cozumel / Belize

14 - Warehouse - Houston, TX

15 - Gas Monkey - Dallas, TX

20 - Auditorio Blackberry - Mexico City, Mexico

21 - Centro de Convenciones - Chihuahua, Mexico

22 - Escena Monterrey - Monterrey, Mexico

24 - Teatro Diana - Guadalajara, Mexico

April

30 - Tupelo Music Hall - Derry, NH

May

1 - Mohegan Sun Casino - Uncasville, CT (Free Show)

3 - M3 Festival - Columbia, MD