STRYPER Frontman MICHAEL SWEET Talks Dark Side Of Social Media - "People Just Bashing People; Vile, Second Grade Juvenile Stuff"

Guesting on The Herman Show, Stryper frontman Michael Sweet discussed the dark side of social media, which inspired the title track of his 2016 solo album, One Sided War, and the Stryper song "You Don't Even Know Me".

Sweet: "You go on these sites, and there's people just bashing people; just vile, second grade juvenile stuff, and they don't even know the person. They've never met the person, they've never shared a drink with the person, or food with the person, or conversed with the person. They have no clue who that person is, but they say these horrible things about them. And you don't even know me."

Sweet recently checked in with the following update:

"If you had asked me when I was a young player if I thought I’d have my own signature guitar line and signature pedal line, I probably would have just smiled and said 'Yeah, right.' Now it’s reality and I’m very grateful and humbled to have my name on Washburn guitars and ISP Technologies pedals. I play these for the tone and quality - nothing more. No digital fizz, no attitude - just in your face Stryper / MS tone. The guitars play like a dream and the people at both companies are salt of the earth and actually care about working with me. Thank you Washburn and ISP for believing in me and making my dreams come true. Here’s to the future and there are great things to come."

