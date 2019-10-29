STRYPER Frontman MICHAEL SWEET - "The Making Of Ten" (Part 2); Video

Building upon the strong debut on the charts with his latest album, Ten, Michael Sweet has released the second part of the behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the album. “The Making Of Ten” (Part 2) can be seen below.

The new video takes the viewer inside the studio where Michael creates all of the music for his solo albums as well as the recent Stryper albums and talks about working with Rich Ward of Fozzy and Todd LaTorre of Queensrÿche. Part 2 picks up where “The Making Of Ten” (Part 1) left off, and that video can also be seen below.

Part 1:

Part 2:

Ten features an all-star guest lineup that includes appearances by Jeff Loomis of Arch Enemy, Todd La Torre of Queensrÿche, Andy James, Tracii Guns of LA Guns, Rich Ward of Fozzy, Joel Hoekstra of Whitesnake, Gus G. of Firewind, Howie Simon, Ethan Brosh, Marzi Montazeri, Will Hunt of Evanescence , John O’Boyle, Mike Kerr and Ian Raposa of Firstbourne and more.

Produced by Michael Sweet, Ten was recorded and mixed by Danny Bernini at the Spirithouse Recording Studio in North Hampton and was mastered by Alex Saltz.

Tracklisting:

"Better Part Of Me" (featuring Jeff Loomis of Arch Enemy)

"Lay It Down" (featuring Marzi Montazeri)

"Forget, Forgive" (featuring Howie Simon)

"Now Or Never" (featuring Gus G of Firewind)

"Ten" (featuring Rich Ward of Fozzy)

"Shine" (featuring Ethan Brosh)

"Let It Be Love"

"Never Alone" (featuring Joel Hoekstra of Whitesnake)

"When Love Is Hated" (featuring Joel Hoekstra of Whitesnake)

"Ricochet" (featuring Tracii Guns of LA Guns)

Bonus tracks:

"With You Till The End" (featuring Mike Kerr and Ian Raposa from Firstbourne)

"Son Of Man" (featuring Todd La Torre of Queensrÿche and Andy James)

"Son Of Man" lyric video:

"Ten" lyric video:

"Shine" lyric video:

"Better Part Of Me" lyric video: