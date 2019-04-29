STRYPER Frontman MICHAEL SWEET To Release New Solo Album In September; Guests Include GUS G., JEFF LOOMIS, JOEL HOEKSTRA And Others

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice spoke to Stryper frontman/guitarist Michael Sweet about his upcoming solo album, his upcoming Stryper Greatest Hits & Covers That Influenced Our Generation tour, how new bassist Perry Richardson is fitting in and Oz Fox's health. Listen below.

When asked about his upcoming new solo album, Ten, Sweet reveals: "It's finished, it's called Ten, it's being mastered right now and then we're gonna start laying out a plan for videos and and songs. I've got to do a photo shoot in about five weeks, I think it is six weeks. The album's now going to come out September 2019, we were shooting for a little earlier, June or July release, but that just wasn't in the cards for a number of reasons. We don't want to rush anything but I can tell you this, it's called Ten because it's my tenth album and because there is a title track on there about the 10 commandments, a really really powerful song, real heavy, it smacks you in the face and it ends like kicking you in the gut. It's really cool man. I've got a different player on every song and it started out where I was gonna have just a few players and then I thought you know it would be really interesting to bring in a different guy on every song. I started putting names out there and reaching out to people and they started agreeing to do it and then I had guys reaching out to me."

On Oz Fox's health: "He's doing good he changed his diet in his lifestyle and he's feeling better, he's lost some weight, he's in a good place right now. Obviously they're still keeping tabs on the situation has a couple spots on his brain and they're just keeping an eye on it."

Guest musicians who will appear on Sweet's new disc include guitarists Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake, Night Ranger), Jeff Loomis (Arch Enemy, Nevermore), Marzi Montazeri (Exhorder, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals), Gus G. (Firewind, Ozzy Osbourne) and Andy James.