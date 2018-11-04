STRYPER Frontman MICHAEL SWEET - "We Try Hard To Stay True To Ourselves Musically, But Also Keep It With A Little Bit Of A Modern Touch"

On October 31st, Stryper frontman spoke with Eclectic Arts about the band's current tour, their latest album God Damn Evil, songwriting, and guitarist Oz Fox's current health in the wake of suffering an on-stage siezure three months ago.

Stryper performed at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, CA on October 31st as well.. Check out footage of the band performing Van Halen's "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love" with guest performer Tracii Guns Of L.A. Guns fame.

Stryper continues to dominate the hard rock/heavy metal scene with the their critically-acclaimed tenth studio album, God Damn Evil - released in April via Frontiers Music srl. Rocking since 1984, Stryper is responsible for such classic '80s metal albums as Soldiers Under Command, To Hell with the Devil and In God We Trust. In fact, Stryper is the first band to ever have two songs in MTV’s Top 10 simultaneously with their hits “Free” and “Honestly.” After a sabbatical for much of the 1990's, Stryper returned strong in the early 21st century. To date, the Dove Award-winning and GRAMMY-nominated band has sold over 10 million records worldwide.

Tour dates:

November

2 - San Manuel Indian Bingo & Casino - Highland, CA

3 - The Canyon Theater - Santa Clarita, CA

4 - Ace of Spades - Sacramento, CA

6 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

11 - Virginia St Brewhouse - Reno, NV

14 - Pub Station Ballroom - Billings, MT

17 - Anthem @ Hard Rock Casino - Sioux City, IA

January

31 - Tupelo Music Hall - Derry, NH

February

1 - Wolf’s Den @ Mohegan Sun - Uncasville, CT

9 - Kawasaki Club Citta - Tokyo, Japan - Rescheduled

10 - Kawasaki Club Citta - Tokyo, Japan - Rescheduled

For tour dates, tickets and more information, visit stryper.com.