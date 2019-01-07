STRYPER Frontman MICHAEL SWEET- "We've Submitted Our Name Many Times Over The Years To Open For Bands Like JUDAS PRIEST, SCORPIONS, KISS, VAN HALEN, MEGADETH..."

Stryper frontman Michael Sweet has posted the following message on Facebook:

"We're asked all the time, 'Why don’t you open for other bands?' Well, we’ve submitted our name many times over the years to open for bands like Judas Priest, Scorpions, KISS, Van Halen, Megadeth and many others. Quite honestly, I think we’d be a great opener for any of the above. It would be an interesting and exciting show guaranteed. Unfortunately, it hasn’t been in the cards so we’ve continued to headline clubs, theaters and casinos around the globe. Just for fun, who would you like to see us open for?"

Stryper continues to dominate the hard rock/heavy metal scene with the their critically-acclaimed tenth studio album, God Damn Evil - released in April 2018 via Frontiers Music srl. Rocking since 1984, Stryper is responsible for such classic '80s metal albums as Soldiers Under Command, To Hell with the Devil and In God We Trust. In fact, Stryper is the first band to ever have two songs in MTV’s Top 10 simultaneously with their hits “Free” and “Honestly.” After a sabbatical for much of the 1990's, Stryper returned strong in the early 21st century. To date, the Dove Award-winning and GRAMMY-nominated band has sold over 10 million records worldwide.

