STRYPER Frontman MICHAEL SWEET - "When You Sing About God In A Metal Band, The Odds Are Against You Instantly"

Stryper frontman Michael Sweet recently called in to Shut Up & Rock On to discuss the band's new album, God Damn Evil, new bassist Perry Richardson, and more. Check out the interview below.

Stryper recently released a lyric video for "Lost", a track from the band's new album, God Damn Evil, out now. Watch the new clip below.

God Damn Evil tracklisting:

"Take It To The Cross"

"Sorry"

"Lost"

"God Damn Evil"

"You Don’t Even Know Me"

"The Valley"

"Sea Of Thieves"

"Beautiful"

"Can’t Live Without Your Love"

"Own Up"

"The Devil Doesn’t Live Here"

