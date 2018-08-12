STRYPER Guitarist OZ FOX Falls Ill

Sin City Rejects bassist Jason Green has taken to Facebook with the following message:

"If you believe in a higher power or even if you don't, please send (Stryper guitarist) Oz Fox some positive vibes & prayers tonight. At the end of tonight's Sin City Sinners show, Oz fell down due to a medical condition. Scotty (Griffin, SCR vocalist) went with him to the hospital & Oz's wife is there with him now. I'm told Oz is responsive & has good vitals. I will leave any other announcements or updates to Oz & his family, but I have been receiving several messages asking what happened. I performed with Oz earlier in the night, but was not there at the time of the incident. Oz is one of the kindest people and dearest friends anyone could ask for."

Stryper is scheduled to resume touring in support of their God Damn Evil album later this month, dates are as listed:

August

17 - Max Watt's Melbourne - Melbourne, Australia

18 - Max Watt's Sydney - Moore Park, Australia

19 - The Gov: Main Room - Hindmarsh, Australia

21 - Triffid - Newstead, Australia

25 - Club Citta - Tokyo, Japan

26 - Club Citta - Tokyo, Japan

September

6 - Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater - Hinckley, MN

7 - Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater - Hinckley, MN

8 - Arcada Theatre - St Charles, IL

13 - House of Blues Orlando - Orlando, FL

15 - Vivo Beach Club - Carolina, PR

October

12 - The Vogue - Indianapolis, IN

19 - The Venue - Denver, CO

20 - Leatherheads Sports Bar - Draper, UT

25 - Marquee Theatre - Tempe, AZ

26 - Rialto Theatre - Tucson, AZ

31 - Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

November

4 - Ace Of Spades - Sacramento, CA

(Photo by Lisa Garrett)