STRYPER Guitarist OZ FOX Falls Ill
August 12, 2018, 41 minutes ago
Sin City Rejects bassist Jason Green has taken to Facebook with the following message:
"If you believe in a higher power or even if you don't, please send (Stryper guitarist) Oz Fox some positive vibes & prayers tonight. At the end of tonight's Sin City Sinners show, Oz fell down due to a medical condition. Scotty (Griffin, SCR vocalist) went with him to the hospital & Oz's wife is there with him now. I'm told Oz is responsive & has good vitals. I will leave any other announcements or updates to Oz & his family, but I have been receiving several messages asking what happened. I performed with Oz earlier in the night, but was not there at the time of the incident. Oz is one of the kindest people and dearest friends anyone could ask for."
Stryper is scheduled to resume touring in support of their God Damn Evil album later this month, dates are as listed:
August
17 - Max Watt's Melbourne - Melbourne, Australia
18 - Max Watt's Sydney - Moore Park, Australia
19 - The Gov: Main Room - Hindmarsh, Australia
21 - Triffid - Newstead, Australia
25 - Club Citta - Tokyo, Japan
26 - Club Citta - Tokyo, Japan
September
6 - Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater - Hinckley, MN
7 - Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater - Hinckley, MN
8 - Arcada Theatre - St Charles, IL
13 - House of Blues Orlando - Orlando, FL
15 - Vivo Beach Club - Carolina, PR
October
12 - The Vogue - Indianapolis, IN
19 - The Venue - Denver, CO
20 - Leatherheads Sports Bar - Draper, UT
25 - Marquee Theatre - Tempe, AZ
26 - Rialto Theatre - Tucson, AZ
31 - Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA
November
4 - Ace Of Spades - Sacramento, CA
(Photo by Lisa Garrett)