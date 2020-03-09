STRYPER Issue Toy Van Production Update - "We Are In The Sculpting Phase"

"Thanks to all the fans who pre-ordered," states a message from Stryper, offering an update on the forthcoming Stryper toy van. "You have made the one-of-a-kind, Stryper Soldiers Under Command Battle Van a reality. We are currently in the sculpting phase of production. We've partnered with a designer toy award winning sculptor and are excited to be working with one of the best in the custom toy industry.

"We will have images of the sculpt in the next few weeks. Stay tuned for more soon. Thanks again for supporting the band and bringing this dream to life! We are still expecting to deliver to all you loyal Stryper fans this fall!"

For more details, head here.